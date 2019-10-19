BEN BOLT, Texas — Two Ben Bolt high schoolers got into serious trouble after a video made it's way onto social media.

The video, shared with 3News by a concerned viewer, showed us what was captured on SnapChat.

A young man is seen grabbing and taunting the lamb. The viewer, who declined to be identified, said the lamb had some injuries to the top of its head.

Principal Gus Barrera said after he and the school district saw the video, he wanted to find who was responsible.

"I did the investigation and discipline and consequences were handed out to both individuals," Barrera said.

The Principal could not release identities or tell us what happened to the students but he did say the two called the owner and apologized.

The lamb belongs to another student who participates in the FFA Program. Principal Barrera said the barn is located near the high school.

