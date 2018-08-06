Lance Taylor, the man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2016, finally went on trial Friday and was found guilty.

Taylor's girlfriend, 45-year-old Noemi Villarreal, was found dead in a trash can that was set on fire near Oso Bay back on June of 2016. Taylor was accused of strangling her to death. He has now been found guilty of murder and tampering with evidence.

Jurors have yet to decide a punishment for Taylor.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII