Various daily and nightly lane closures will begin Friday on State Highway 286: Crosstown Expressway.

Main lanes will take place between Agnes and Leopard street beginning Monday, June 18, through September as part of the harbor bridge project.

Intermittent daily and nightly closures affecting the northbound and southbound main lanes of State Highway 286 will not last more than 24 hours.

Frontage roads will remain open, and all work is weather permitting.

