Lane closures along SPID ramp put on a pause for the holiday season

There will be no lane closures from December 23 - December 27.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The upcoming Christmas holiday is changing the way some of our roads will look.

TxDOT announced that it will be putting a pause on all lane closures associated with the South Padre Island Drive ramp reversal project. That includes the work between Ayers Street and Nile Drive.

Remember, the speed limit on those roads is 55 miles an hour and 40 miles an hour for the frontage road.

Lane closures will start back up again December 28.

