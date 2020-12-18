x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Lane closures along SPID ramp put on a pause for the holiday season

There will be no lane closures from December 23 - December 27.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The upcoming Christmas holiday is changing the way some of our roads will look.

TxDOT announced that it will be putting a pause on all lane closures associated with the South Padre Island Drive ramp reversal project. That includes the work between Ayers Street and Nile Drive.

There will be no lane closures from December 23 - December 27.

Remember, the speed limit on those roads is 55 miles an hour and 40 miles an hour for the frontage road.

Lane closures will start back up again December 28.

RELATED: Traffic changes on Morgan Avenue set to begin Thursday, December 17

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: