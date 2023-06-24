Lane closures expected this upcoming week on JFK Causeway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT crews will begin installing 39-hundred feet of concrete barrier on the JFK Causeway bridge to safely separate east and west bound lanes of traffic.
It is part of the 9-million-dollar maintenance project on the causeway.
The road work will require the closures of the inside lanes in both directions from 4 a.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Friday.
One travel lane will remain open in each direction during the time.
As always, be mindful of crews and slow your speed in any work zone.
According to TxDOT, this is all part of an effort to maximize the life of the bridge.
