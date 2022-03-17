Lane closures resume next week as part of the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project

Beginning 9 p.m. Monday, March 21, lane closures will continue until further notice each Sunday through Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a report in October 2021 when the project was announced.

With most Spring Breakers scheduled to be back in class next week, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractors will resume lane closures between Redbird Lane and US 77 as part of the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project.

Beginning 9 p.m. Monday, March 21, lane closures will continue until further notice each Sunday through Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Details include:

I-37 Northbound

Alternating mainlane closure from the I-37/Ripple Road overpass to north of the US 77 northbound direct connector.

Frontage road single lane closure from Ripple to the Nueces River.

I-37 Southbound

Alternating mainlane closure from the southbound US 77 overpass exit to Ripple

Due to the Labonte Park exit ramp closure, traffic may exit at Sharpsburg, use the turnaround and travel north to Labonte Park.

Due to the entrance ramp closure from Labonte Park, drivers wishing to enter the southbound I-37 mainlanes from Labonte Park may use the entrance ramp after Redbird.

Frontage road single lane closure from the Nueces River to Ripple.

I-37/US 77 Direct Connector

Alternating southbound US 77 lane closures to the southbound I-37 direct connector.

Drivers are urged to slow down in the work zone and watch for workers and equipment.

Meanwhile, TxDOT reminds motorists the US 77 overpass at I-37 will remain closed until the new bridge is constructed. Detours include:

Southbound I-37 drivers wishing to access northbound US 77 will be detoured to the Cooper Road exit. Drivers will cross the County Road 1726 overpass, travel south on the northbound I-37 two-way frontage road, continue south to the US 77 intersection, and take a left to enter the northbound US 77 mainlanes.

Northbound drivers on the southbound I-37 two-way frontage road wishing to access northbound US 77 will be detoured to the County Road 1726 overpass, cross the overpass, travel south on the northbound I-37 two-way frontage road to the US 77 intersection, and take a left to enter the northbound US 77 mainlanes.

All work is weather permitting. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.