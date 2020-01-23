CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Contractors will be performing utility work Thursday that will require lane closures and lane shifts along Ocean Drive between Airline Road and Robert Drive.

There will be lane reductions on Airline Road approaching the Ocean Drive intersection. Access to driveways and side streets will be maintained throughout work.

The City of Corpus Christi reminds drivers to use caution when driving through the work zone and follow signage.

Motorists should expect delays or seek alternate routes to avoid the area.

