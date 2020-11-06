CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new service exclusive to La Retama Central Library is helping veterans around the Coastal Bend.

The library announced today a new program called the 'Veteran's Laptop Loaner Program.' It allows veterans to stop by the library to check out laptops that they can use while inside the library.

Council Member Paulette Guajardo is one of the organizers. She said they have 10 laptops that can be used to help veterans work on resumes and find jobs.

"Applying for jobs, building a resume, just surfing the net for jobs," Guajardo said. "Not only that but there are benefits and services that they need, all of that information is online as we know it now. Technology is extremely important to not only veterans, but everyone."

Guajardo said the laptops must remain inside the library and can only be used for up to four hours at a time.

