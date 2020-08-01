LAREDO, Texas — The U.S. Border Patrol agents seized marijuana near the Rio Grande River.

Agents assigned to the Laredo North Station observed several individuals Tuesday of individuals crossing the Rio Grande River into the U.S., in Laredo, Texas.

When agents approached the area to investigate, the individuals dropped several bundles and absconded back to Mexico. Agents searched the area, located and seized eight bundles of marijuana.

The marijuana weighed 712.5 pounds and had a street value of $570,024.

