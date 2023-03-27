Laredo man dies in Duval County two-vehicle crash on Sunday

DPS states in a news release that the accident happened on Sunday after an 18-wheeler crashed into an F-150.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died Sunday in Duval County after being hit head-on by an 18-wheeler.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 6:11 a.m.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the 18-wheeler was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 44, while the other vehicle – a Ford F-150 -- was traveling eastbound.

For an unknown reason, the larger vehicle veered into the eastbound lane, crashing into the Ford F-150.

The driver Neftaly Soto, 25, of Laredo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

