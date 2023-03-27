x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Laredo man dies in Duval County two-vehicle crash on Sunday

DPS states in a news release that the accident happened on Sunday after an 18-wheeler crashed into an F-150.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died Sunday in Duval County after being hit head-on by an 18-wheeler.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 6:11 a.m.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the 18-wheeler was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 44, while the other vehicle – a Ford F-150 -- was traveling eastbound.

For an unknown reason, the larger vehicle veered into the eastbound lane, crashing into the Ford F-150.

The driver Neftaly Soto, 25, of Laredo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

What you should be 'eyeing' when it comes to eye drop recalls

Before You Leave, Check This Out