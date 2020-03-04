LAREDO, Texas — In Laredo, Texas, the city council mandated that anyone who enters a building that is not their home must cover their mouth and nose with a mask, a bandanna, scarf or fabric.

Police have reportedly been told to use discretion, but those who don't comply could face a fine of up to $1,000; they can also be arrested.

The city of Laredo also has a curfew now. Non-essential workers can't be out between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

