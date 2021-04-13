Coast Guard rescues 6 of 18 people on capsized boat off Louisiana Coast, search continues

US Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels are responding and working to rescue those who were onboard.

NEW ORLEANS — Six of the 18 people onboard a 129-foot commercial lift boat that capsized off the Louisiana coast have been rescued so far, according to the US Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels are continuing search and rescue efforts just miles south of Port Fourchon where the Seacor Power capsized Tuesday afternoon.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the vessel left port around 2:12 p.m. A source tells WWL-TV that the Seacor Power capsized shortly after 4 p.m.

A Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter was on the scene within 30 minutes according to the USCG.

The following rescue crews are searching for the missing crew:

Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris

Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack en route

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Two Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M

Four good Samaritan vessels

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi

Editors note: The Coast Guard originally reported that the vessel was 256-feet long and capsized south of Grand Isle, they have since corrected that initial report.