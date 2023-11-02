Large brush fire contained in Sinton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All is clear after fire crews responded to a large brush fire in Sinton.
Fire departments from all over including Beeville, Woodsboro, Taft, Odem and Sinton all responded.
Beeville Fire Department posted to their social media at 1p.m saying they were responding to a large brush fire in Sinton.
A neighbor in the area told 3NEWS that some residents had to move their horses from the area. Fortunately, none were hurt.
Check back with 3NEWS for more updates.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Truck carrying forklift slams into overpass on Harbor Bridge ramp, causing damage to bridge
- South Texas teacher arrested on 5 felony counts for alleged improper relationship with student
- Desalination plant coming to Alice in 2024
- Here's a timeline of recent water-main breaks
- Flour Bluff ISD now also offers dinner to its community, students
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.
https://digitalsupport335727.typeform.com/to/CTYK9JC2?typeform-welcome=0&disable-auto-focus=true