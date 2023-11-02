Large brush fire contained in Sinton

Some residents had to move their horses from the area. Fortunately, none were hurt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All is clear after fire crews responded to a large brush fire in Sinton.

Fire departments from all over including Beeville, Woodsboro, Taft, Odem and Sinton all responded.

Beeville Fire Department posted to their social media at 1p.m saying they were responding to a large brush fire in Sinton.

A neighbor in the area told 3NEWS that some residents had to move their horses from the area. Fortunately, none were hurt.

