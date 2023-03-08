Large brush fire in King Ranch area sees over 3,000 acres burned

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders have been busy Thursday fighting a large fire in the King Ranch area.
The fire has burned over 3,000 acres and is now 70-percent contained, said information from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Officials with the City of Kingsville said the fire started at about 4:30 p.m. Over 100 fire crews have been on the scene, spanning from Kleberg and Nueces Counties, Kingsville, the Rio Grande Valley and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
The Kleberg County Fire and Rescue posted on their Facebook page Thursday evening, welcoming donations for the fire crews on the scene.
Necessities like water, sports drinks, electrolyte powders and snacks can be dropped off at Station 1 in Ricardo off 202 West County Road 2160.
First responders said that the fire will keep them busy well into the night.
