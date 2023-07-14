Sparking electrical poles believed to have caused large fire at Coastal Plains Gin in Mathis

Pallets of cardboard and hand sanitizer are adding to the situation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large fire has broken out at the Coastal Plains Gin in Mathis around 1:25 p.m. Friday, burning numerous pallets of cardboard and hand sanitizer.

City of Beeville Community Engagement Director Michelle Myers originally said multiple acres of cotton were burned, but Mathis Volunteer Fire Department Chief Adrian Ramirez said no cotton actually was burned.

Myers said the fire is believed to have been caused by sparking electrical poles, and that firefighters are working to put out pallets of cardboard and hand sanitizer that caused embers that are adding to the fire.

Firefighters and deputies are at the scene, and there are no reported injuries at this time.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said in a social media post that additional fire units are being called out to assist, and residents should be cautious when passing.

