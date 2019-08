CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces Delta Preserve, a wetlands preserve off Highway 77 near Odem, Texas, caught fire Wednesday afternoon, possibly due to a lightning strike.

Fire crews were called to the 10,000-acre wetlands sanctuary sometime around noon. A massive amount of smoke could be seen coming from the area.

Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from the scene with the latest details.

