Emergency crews battle large fire at Smith Gin Co-Op in Odem

Crews from the Odem Volunteer Fire Department and other area fire stations arrived around 1 a.m. to find the business engulfed in flames.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several area emergency crews responded to a large fire at the Smith Gin Co-Op in Odem overnight Tuesday.

Crews from the Odem Volunteer Fire Department and other area fire stations arrived around 1 a.m. to find the business engulfed in flames.

Odem FD is currently out at the Smith gin for a large fire inside the cotton gin along with Sinton FD and other departments are in route. Posted by Odem Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

This morning, smoke can still be smelled in the area in Odem.

At this time, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

Multiple Fire Departments are fighting a fire at Smith Gin near Odem. The call came in to our Office around 2 AM. Posted by Oscar Rivera on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates throughout the day.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.