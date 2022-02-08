Emergency crews battle large fire at Smith Gin Co-Op in Odem

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several area emergency crews responded to a large fire at the Smith Gin Co-Op in Odem overnight Tuesday.
Crews from the Odem Volunteer Fire Department and other area fire stations arrived around 1 a.m. to find the business engulfed in flames.
This morning, smoke can still be smelled in the area in Odem.
At this time, there is no word on the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates throughout the day.
