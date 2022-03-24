Large fire between Robstown, Driscoll engulfs trailer home

The fire is on County Roads 30 and 81.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Several area fire crews are on the scene of a large fire between Robstown and Driscoll.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon on County Roads 30 and 81 in the La Paloma-Lost Creek area.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

The entire area is under high fire danger conditions today. The combination of breezy and variable wind, dry air, drought, and warm temperatures will result in Extreme Fire Danger.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

