The Texas A&M Forest Service, along with multiple area fire crews assisting with containing the fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large grass fire that started on US Hwy. 77 near Odem reduced traffic to one lane Thursday afternoon.

Officials on scene confirmed with 3NEWS that the fire had burned an estimated 15 acres before crews were able to extinguish it.

The heat made it difficult for crews to put out the fire.