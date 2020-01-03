CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) wants to be prepared in case of an emergency because every second counts.

On Wednesday, March 4, at 9:00 a.m., Corpus Christi International Airport Public Safety officers will be joined by Coastal Bend first responders to practice life-saving practices that would be required during a real emergency.

First, CCIA’s Public Safety officers will be on the scene, and they will be joined by the Corpus Christi Police Department and Fire Department. Local hospitals, the American Red Cross, and other emergency responders will also be on-site, according to officials.

This live drill is staged every three years, not only to practice real-time emergency response but also to comply with requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration.

"The scenario will begin with a call regarding a medical emergency on board a commercial aircraft that departed from Cancun and is bound for Dallas. The mock situation will quickly escalate when the aircraft lands during bad weather and skids off the runway," stated officials.

Safety and security of the public are the top priorities over at CCIA.

"The airport’s emergency plan is reviewed and updated regularly and will be put to the test during the exercise. The scenario also gives all the participating emergency response agencies a chance to exercise their own individual procedures for handling an incident of this magnitude," added officials.

The drill will be staged on the northeast side of the airport and will not impact normal operations at CCIA officials say.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-289-0171 ext. 1290 in advance.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: