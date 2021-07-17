Large sinkhole near intersection of Bear Lane and Navigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another sinkhole is close to opening up on Corpus Christi streets near the intersection of Bear Lane and Navigation.
City crews have blocked off the area so vehicles can't drive over it, while they assess the best method to go about making the repairs.
Earlier this week another sinkhole opened up along Betty Jean near Moore Plaza, just one of several around the city.
If you see any new dips in sidewalks or roads you can call 361-826-2489.
