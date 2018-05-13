The annual Las Donas de la Corte may be over, but the dresses worn during the coronation are on display for the public to view.

They're currently on display at the Art Center in downtown Corpus Christi. The dresses, worth thousands of dollars, are famous for their long and heavy trains. Organizers said they average about 80 pounds each, in addition to the dress.

The pageant began in 1954 and has grown since then. The organization partnered up with the Coastal Bend Foundation to support the community. A portion of ticket sales went to the foundation in addition to donations from family and friends.

This year's theme was the Court of Magnificent Decorative Arts. The dresses will be on display until June 3rd.

