Las Vegas, Denver, Orlando routes a possibility for CCIA

Several new airlines have expressed an interest in providing nonstop service from Corpus Christi to spots like Orlando, Florida and Las Vegas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport could soon see the addition of nonstop flights to places such as Las Vegas, Nevada and Orlando, Florida.

Corpus Christi frequent flyer Mark Byers said he’s always crisscrossing the country for his job, and even recently took a vacation to Barcelona. He is one resident who sees the potential nonstop flights could bring to the Corpus Christi area.

"The nonstop flights would really add to the value of the Corpus Christi airport, especially to travel destinations, like Las Vegas or larger cities," he said.

CCIA Aviation Director Kevin Smith is back in town after attending Routes World 2022. Smith attended the the Las Vegas event and was able to meet with around 15 airline executives.

"Allegiant airlines, again we talked with them about a Las Vegas route," he said. "They said probably 2024 would be the earliest they could do anything due to aircraft deliveries and pilots, which every airline told us that."

Smith said there’s a host of smaller airlines looking at Corpus Christi as they work on expanding or starting up their operations.

"Sun Country basing those planes in Las Vegas, very promising for us as well. What they look for is probably a two or three times a week from Corpus to Vegas and then they probably do two or three times a week to Orlando," he said.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo is hopeful that the airport may see some of those smaller airlines beginning nonstop flights from here to those destination spots.

"Us being proactive, and attending these conferences with us on the map and in front of them," she said.

Smith told 3NEWS that by next summer he expects a couple of those smaller airlines to begin flight operations here.

