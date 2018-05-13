Another year, another successful Buc Days Festival.

Sunday, May 13th, was the last day to enjoy the carnival, fun, food and music along the Bayfront in downtown Corpus Christi.

Every year, thousands of Corpus Christi residents and visitors join the fun which starts with the rodeo. On May 5th, the Illuminated Night Parade drew a crowd along a three-mile route.

In the following week, a giant carnival took over Shoreline Boulevard, where the celebration ended on Sunday.

