Thursday is last day to register to vote for May elections

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is the last day to register if you plan on voting in the May elections. All voter registration applications must be postmarked with today's date or at the county registrar's office by the end of the day.

There are some items on the May ballot that will affect schools and local governments. In Nueces and San Patricio Counties, if you live in Port Aransas or Portland, you will be voting for mayor and certain seats on city council.

There are also council seats up for grabs in Aransas Pass and Gregory.

In Ingleside, residents will vote for school trustees. School bond proposals are on the ballot for those living in Taft and London school districts.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7. If you plan to vote by mail, your application has to be in by April 26.

