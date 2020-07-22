Last truck, boat combo win for the CCA Star Tournament; 5 boats remain.

Jacob Goodwin of Corpus Christi officially became the fifth confirmed STAR tagged red fish winner in the Coastal Conservation Association Star Tournament.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jacob Goodwin of Corpus Christi officially became the fifth confirmed STAR tagged red fish winner in the Coastal Conservation Association Star Tournament.

His winning haul is valued at more than $90,000. While he might've snagged the last truck and boat combo win -- we're told there are still five boats for the taking.

CCA reminded folks to get registered, get out and fish, and snag yourself a boat while helping a local student earn a big scholarship in the process.

You'll feel better doing it.

Happy Fishing!

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.