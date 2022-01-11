'Last year was tough': Farmers hope recent rainfall will help area agriculture

Wayne Miller farms thousands of acres across several counties and said that due to recent droughts, crop production was scarce.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area farmers say that the recent rainfall will be the perfect setup for their 2023 crops.

"This is the third year in a row to the best of my memory that planting conditions are extremely difficult," said area farmer Jon Gwynn.

Gwynn is a Pioneer Seeds representative who was speaking with his fellow farmers inside Bray's Smokehouse in Kingsville on Tuesday morning. It's that time of the year when farmers buy their seeds and other supplies from Pioneer.

"Last year was tough," Miller said. "No rain and then all the sudden rain came and it damaged a lot of the crops and the value went down. Some of it wasn't worth harvesting. So, we had to walk away from that and then this year hopefully, it's different."

Miller along with fellow farmer Mike Yeary said they see the rain as a sign of good fortune for their future crop production.

"This time of year, rain is good and we need deep moisture for the coming crop, and it will also help our pastures," Yeary said.

Ronnie Unterbrink farms in both Kleberg and Nueces Counties. He thinks the rain came at the perfect time.

"It's fantastic right now. We can start building up a good moisture profile for later on in the season, and the crop will carry on a little bit further with the deep moisture, as we start building it up now," Unterbrink said.

While there are no guarantees when it comes to our weather, area farmers believe the rain will bring good prospects for next years crop production.

