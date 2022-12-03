L'Attitude youth regatta set sail this weekend

"Getting kids out on the water early teaches them very good life skills. They're learning to be independent, but also work together as a team," said Richline.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some may assume that sailing is the type of sport where you can kick your feet up and relax, but it is quite the opposite.

Once racers are out on the water, their boat becomes their responsibility.

This afternoon, sails were hoisted, boats were being prepared, and young racers were happy to share how much they love sailing.

Madilynn said, "I really enjoy sailing because it's so pretty and it's so fun. It's such a great experience."

Maximo Hudlow, a racer, shared his favorite parts were "just going through the water, the waves. Sometimes you see dolphins too, so that's pretty fun."

The training these sailors receive from their coaches is what gives them the the confidence to step off the pier.

Jacob Granberry, Coach at the Corpus Christi Yacht Club, started sailing when he was only nine years old.

"It's been awesome to really grow up here, and kind of turn into the role model and show them the things that I've learned throughout the years," said Granberry.

Growing up, Jacob raced alongside some of the kids he's now teaching today.

Granberry said the most fulfilling part of coaching is, "getting to see the younger generation of sailing continue on through me. Sharing any information I've learned over the years and just really, you know, getting to show these kids what sailing can be."

Granberry believes every time something goes wrong, it is a learning experience. "Today, we had a kid, and something broke on his boat, and I had to come in and get a replacement part. But he sailed the race still, and he finished the race, and it was it was pretty awesome."

Josh Richline, Commodore at Corpus Christi Yacht Club, echoes the importance of problem-solving in order for sailors to be successful. "Getting kids out on the water early teaches them a lot of very good life skills. They're learning to be independent, but also work together as a team."

Racers, like Maryza Sosa, are already looking forward to working with others at the Yacht Club's summer camp. "You meet a lot of friends and you get to have the experience of being with other people and trying different things. They have sailing, kayaking, and stuff like that."

While racers, like Eduardo Barrera, will continue to live in the moment on the water. "It just has to be like the rush you get when you're going fast in the water, cutting through the waves, especially on a windy day. You know, water splashing your face. It's a great feeling."

As for Coach Granberry, seeing how these youth sailors look up to him makes him feel like he has found his passion.

If you would like more information about future events, please visit the Corpus Christi Yacht Club's website.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.