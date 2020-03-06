BEEVILLE, Texas — An at-risk-youth program in the City of Beeville is helping children in need even as many summer programs have been forced to make adjustments because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Laugh, Love & Learn Child Care Center' is offering free dinners to children of all ages for June. The meals will follow nutritional guidelines and include milk, vegetables, fruit and a hot entre.

Naomi Cruz is the center's director. She said she knows schools are providing meals for breakfast and lunch, and they wanted to be sure kids have an option for dinner as well.

"We're loving it," Cruz said. "I love kids, you know these kids who come up and ride their bikes to the front of the building, it's very rewarding in itself."

The food pick up is from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Parents can call and pre-register for the meals but it's not required.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: