Corpus Christi (kIII news) — In South Texas you never know when you're going to encounter wildlife, but when it comes to snakes, they tend to stay away from the big cities.

Usually, but now always... The employee of a laundromat in Corpus Christi's westside found that out first hand.

It happened Thursday on Old Robstown Road. The employee stepped outside to dump trash in the dumpster and was bit by a snake. She went back inside and the snake followed her. That's when she contacted Vengeance Pest Control.

"I just did an initial inspection inside the building," said Albert Aparicio of Vengeance Pest Control. "Looked at any spaces that they might be in, and I moved the vending machine and it was curled up under there."

When Aparicio attempted to use a noose to lance the aggressive creature, it didn't go without a fight.

"I struggled with it. I tried to put it on the ground and it wrapped itself on my leg. I was trying to save the snake and trying, of course, to take it out of the area that it was in," Aparicio said.

According to Aparicio, he had to kill the rat snake because he believed it was extremely aggressive.

"If it's a rat snake that's hasn't had a meal, they do tend to attack. Some of them. Some of the species. However, yeah it just bit her because it felt threatened. That's pretty much what happened. It felt threatened and it attacked," Aparicio said.

Aparicio's company handles several calls a week for wildlife removal, mostly in rural areas; but he has been seeing more in town during the hot summer months.

Herpetologist says rat snakes are constrictors and non-venomous. If the snake feels threatened, most bite readily, though the pressure of the bite is so weak and short-lived that they usually cause a scratch.

If you plan to be outdoors, watch out for critters and walk away if you see one.

