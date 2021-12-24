Laundromat owner's business, allegedly hit by theft multiple times by same person, hit again

The owner claims that man, who was recently bonded out of police custody, broke into and stole from the Quik Trip laundry on Kostoryz Road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man in question is suspected to be the same one who 3News previously reported broke into and stole from a Quick Trip laundry on Airline Road.

The owner claims that man, who was recently bonded out of police custody, broke into and stole from the Quick Trip laundry on Kostoryz Road.

That marks the seventh time the individual broke into the owner's businesses. The owner now believes this was a targeted attack, and asked to not be shown on camera for his safety.

"It's terrifying,” the owner said. “I run this business with my family, sometimes my kids are in here. What do I do if I'm in the store and he comes in and my kids are in here? It's concerning, you know? I just really hope that he gets picked up before Christmas, that would be great. I'm tired of worrying every night, having to watch the cameras all night long to make sure that he doesn't break into my store."

The mother and brother reached out to the owner to confirm the man's identity. He was arrested after breaking in and causing up to ten thousand dollars of property damage.

The owner says the dryers alone will cost about five thousand dollars to replace. The owner has been warned by four people, two in the suspect's family, about the suspect's history of criminal activity.

He has reached out to police multiple times and was able to get the man arrested for the previous thefts and trespassing. However, he was recently bonded out and has been caught on surveillance cameras committing the crimes.

The owner has attempted to file a police report since the latest incident, but was told an investigation will have to wait until after Christmas.

