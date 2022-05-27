Law enforcement continues to heavily crack down on drug dealings in the community

Agents said they found thousands of pills hidden under the seats of the vehicle. Ecstasy and Xanax were found along with Tramadol and oxycodone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of pills were seized in Bishop, Texas, earlier this week after a Nueces County constable with a sharp eye spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a suspected drug smuggler.

Precinct 5 Constable Deputy Oscar Mendoza said the vehicle was headed from Mexico to Corpus Christi. After stopping the vehicle and becoming suspicious of the driver, he called for a K-9 unit.

"We had received information about a possible drug carrier, and she was able to locate the vehicle, and upon the interview and speaking to the driver it was found that they had these narcotics on them," Mendoza said.

Agents said they found thousands of pills hidden under the seats of the vehicle. Ecstasy, Xanax, Tramadol and oxycodone were all found bagged up and ready for sale.

"Those came straight in from Mexico and were going to Corpus Christi for distribution," said Mike Tamez, supervisor of the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Task Force. "So if you think that these constables are out here doing nothing but civil process and not doing proactive law enforcement duties, you're sadly mistaken."

According to Tamez, the Precinct 5 Constable's Office is just one of the many agencies that are making a big dent in the drug trade locally.

"We have two precincts involved in this Task Force. When we first approached Oscar Mendoza, the constable, about it, immediately, 'Absolutely, let's get guys onboard. Let's start working this together as one team,'" Tamez said. "And that level of commitment has maintained since 2019."

Mendoza and his Chief Deputy Marcus Martinez told 3News that serving court papers only represents about 10-percent of the work they do. The rest of the time is spent going after criminals.

"We are out there doing our job. Doing criminal investigations," Mendoza said. "We work any kind of offenses. Burglaries, assaults, family violence, drug cases."

The Criminal Interdiction Task Force includes both the Precinct 3 and 5 constable's offices. Tamez said deputies from both offices play a vital role in taking down those who are smuggling guns, drugs and cash up and down our highways.

