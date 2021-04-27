Law enforcement gives all-clear after social media threat toward Seale Junior High in Robstown

Earlier this morning, students at Seale Junior High were placed on a ‘hold’ in their classrooms due to a threat made on social media, district officials said.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Students at Seale Junior High in Robstown were put on a "hold" in their classrooms this morning after a threat was made toward the school on social media, district officials said in a Facebook post.

Students resumed regular classroom instruction after an investigation by campus administration and law enforcement. An all-clear was given by law enforcement to resume classes for the day.

"Safety and security of students and staff is top priority for Robstown Independent School District," the post said. "We thank parents, staff and the community for their patience and understanding as we implemented our campus emergency protocols and procedures."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.