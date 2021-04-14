Law enforcement in Kleberg County discuss dangerous situations during traffic stops

Captain J.D. Longoria believes that training in communication skills is one of the biggest keys in keeping an officer from ever having to draw his gun or taser.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Policemen have told us over the years that one of the most potentially dangerous situations they face is during a traffic stop. It’s something they train for all of the time.



A highly publicized fatal traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, cost a 20-year-old his life. It also now has a 26-year veteran officer facing 2nd degree manslaughter charges.

The police chief there said the officer mistook her gun for a taser and shot and killed the young man as he was trying to get away from officers.

"What it boils down to is the training, the training you provide in the training the officers go through," Captain J.D. Longoria with the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office said.



Captain Longoria and Patrol Lt. Jacob Molina showed us that their deputies carry their gun on the side of their dominant hand with the taser on the other side.

"It’s also standard procedure for you to have it as a cross draw," Longoria said.



"A lot of officers these days are being trained in the de-escalation techniques and proper methods the kind of diffuse a volatile situation for the most part," Longoria said.



Some of those de-escalation techniques include calmly and clearly telling the suspect what the officer is doing and why he’s doing it. This captain said deputies are always in the position to deescalate a situation when dealing with an irate driver or someone who has been caught. It's all in an effort to try to avoid having to use their weapon.

