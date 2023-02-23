Law enforcement investigating reports of a gun at H.M. King in Kingsville

This is a developing story, 3NEWS crews will bring you more information as we have it.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are on scene at H.M. King High School in Kingsville after receiving reports of a gun on campus.

The Kleberg County Sheriff's Office confirmed to 3NEWS that law enforcement is on campus searching for the gun that students were reportedly passing around.

This prompted response from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Sheriff's office officials have said that students wont be released until the school is searched and the gun is found.

School regularly lets out at 4 p.m.