Law enforcement officials confirm officer down in Kingsville Shooting

Details are limited at this time, but officials confirm a suspect is in custody.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Law enforcement officials have confirmed with 3News that a shooting took place in Kingsville Monday evening and an officer is down at the scene.

Details about the incident remain limited at this time and we do not know of the officer's condition. However, 3News was told the officer is being flown by helicopter to Corpus Christi.

DPS officials have confirmed a suspect has been detained from the shooting.

The incident took place near Wanda and West Kenedy Ave. in Kingsville.

