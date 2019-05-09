KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Body cameras are being used by law officers all across the country, and on Thursday a group of law officers and prosecutors in Kleberg County when through some training to learn just how valuable they can be to crime fighting efforts.

Most law-enforcement agencies these days have their officers wearing body cameras. It's a tool that can protect police and the public.

Melissa Hightower, a former Williamson County chief investigator, led a discussion Thursday on the in's and outs of body cameras. She's hoping to give officers and law enforcement officials information on what body cameras can do and what they can't do.

"If you're viewing two clips kind of side by side from two different officers, that could cause an issue. So how to explain that, your equipment," Hightower said. "Learning your equipment and finding out what it's capable of doing, that's some of the things we're talking about."

Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert sponsored the body cam class because, after all, he has to present that kind of evidence to a jury.

"Remember, clearing somebody is just as important, if not moreso, than proving who is guilty," Hubert said.

Nueces County First Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning attended the training. He also knows the importance of body cameras in the courtroom.

"Body cams are invaluable, and they're invaluable because they give a finder of fact, whether that be a judge or jury, a real-time understanding of what's happening," Manning said. "When officer arrives on the scene, what he or she sees there, or what may have transpired there that we're ultimately trying to prove in court."

Kleberg County Precinct 3 Constable Jesse Rivera also attended. He said he was there because the constables in his county do not have body cameras and he wants to see if the technology would be a good fit for their organization.

"Some things could get a little dicey, you know. People getting evicted from their homes might not be in the best of moods, so this is a way to show what happened," Rivera said. "And we do work by ourselves so this would be another layer of security for us."

The instructor hoped the class will lead to officers going back to their departments and becoming totally knowledgeable on their body cam policies. She also hoped that they will start considering their body cams just like their weapons -- something they need to know everything about so they can use it as a more effective crime fighting tool.

