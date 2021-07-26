Law enforcement searching for people who bailed out of vehicle in Live Oak County

"Residents in the area of County Road 109 off of Mineral Cemetery Road should be extra vigilant this morning and be on the look out for any suspicious persons."

LIVE OAK, Texas — Bee County is assisting Live Oak County Sheriff's Office after officials said there was a migrant bailout this morning.

The bailout happened on County Road 324 in Live Oak County. Several people fled into brushy areas after a car was stopped, officials said.

"Residents in the area of County Road 109 off of Mineral Cemetery Road should be extra vigilant this morning and be on the look out for any suspicious persons," a post by law enforcement said.

This is a developing story, stay with 3News for updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.