Law enforcement searching for people who bailed out of vehicle near Bee County

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Bee County are searching for multiple people who they say bailed out of a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

According to the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, San Patricio Deputies were involved in a pursuit of approximately 10 people. The sheriff's office says they were in pursuit of a white Chevy truck that was entering Bee County.

The pursuit took place at about 1:50 p.m. where deputies say they initially lost sight of the white Chevy truck. After proceeding to the area deputies located the vehicle on FM 797, West of FM 888.

It is presumed that the 10 subjects fled into the surrounding brush, and an I-info alert has been sent to nearby residents in the area.

Deputies are still searching the area and neighboring residents are advised to report any suspicious activity.

