Law enforcement ready to bust drunk drivers this holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With closed off beaches and parks, expect to see far less people out and about this weekend. But if you find yourself behind the wheel after drinking, you can still count on seeing the Department of Public Safety in our streets.

"As DPS does every holiday, we're still going to be out in full force to patrol the highways and the interstates and the farm roads and everything you can think of because people still choose to drink and drive," Sergeant Nathan Brandley said.

Brandley said alcohol-involved injuries are all pretty similar.

"Mainly your biggest injuries are gonna be to your head and mid section of the body, and that's where midsection succumb to those injuries from the steering wheels, the dash boards and head on collisions," Brandley said.

This Fourth of July weekend will look different, but there are still a few items to keep in mind. One of the most difficult parts of Brandley's job is having to tell families that they lost a loved one because of something that could have been avoided.

"The second worst one would be to tell someone, 'okay, you do have a family member still alive, but they're not in good shape,' Brandley said.

Drunk driving accidents aren't the only common injuries that come with the holiday weekend.

Karen Beard with the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council said firework injuries will send people to the hospital with burns. Beard serves as the Injury Prevention Chair and she said even in the middle of a pandemic, everyone that comes through the emergency room will be treated.

"They're working with all of the emergency rooms in the region to give the best care possible as it's needed," Beard said.

Beard wants to remind community members that while local hospitals are busy treating COVID-19 patients, you will be kept safe -- if do find yourself making a trip to the ER.

"Every hospital has designated areas for COVID or suspected COVID, so they can also protect the other patients there," Beard said.

