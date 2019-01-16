ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Dozens of law officers from all over South Texas are spending time in Aransas Pass this week to receive some advanced training.

Many of the officers participating said they are seeing a clear rise in the number of cases involving mental health issues, and this week's training aims to address that issue.

Different law enforcement vehicles from across the Coastal Bend were parked outside the Aransas Pass Civic Center on Tuesday. Inside the officers were learning about addressing and de-escalating situations involving mental health.

Aransas Pass Assistant Chief David Wood is conducting the training. He said through the 40-hour course officers will learn that arresting a person does not always solve the problem.

"There has to be a solution other than incarcerating them if we can make that work and if the circumstances allow," Wood said.

Wood said the most common question he receives during the training is how to stop someone from commiting suicide.

"Something's brought them to that point. How can we get them away from it?" Wood said. "And the first step to that is basically listening to them."

Robert Swanson said information like that is critical to know in his line of work. He's part of the hostage negotiation team for the Victoria Police Department.

"We deal with people in crisis quite often, so an opportunity to continue our education is great," Swanson said.

Swanson said his department has been facing more and more mental illness cases.

"There's time in our own agency that we'll have three or four officers with three or four different people at the emergency room for mental health evaluations," Swanson said.

Officers in Texas are required to take crisis intervention training under the Sandra Bland Act. The training ends on Friday with role playing and other demonstrations.