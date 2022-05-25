Law officials in Victoria investigate false claims of a 'mass casualty incident' at one of their schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to recent events in Uvalde, there's always the threat of copy cat crimes, such as what took place in Victoria, Texas.
According to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office at about 11 a.m. Wednesday they received a call concerning a mass casualty event at one of their elementary schools.
Investigators said the caller relayed obvious false information about their observations and that was supported by "cell phone geographical data".
They said their deputies sprang into action, but there was no credible threat there Wednesday.
Authorities are currently investigating the false report.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- How to help those injured in the Uvalde school shooting
- Uvalde in mourning after 21 people killed in elementary school attack
- As pain at the pump continues, the U.S. is exporting as much oil as it’s importing
- Receive a call about owing money for missing jury duty in Nueces County? It's a scam, officials say
- 4 suspects identified in Agua Dulce ISD break-in, arrests set to come
- What is Corpus Christi's Drought Contingency Plan?
- Coastal Bend foster children's artwork displayed at Funtrackers
- Man arrested on capital murder charges after two women found dead in Corpus Christi apartment
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.