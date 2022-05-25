Law officials in Victoria investigate false claims of a 'mass casualty incident' at one of their schools

Investigators said the caller relayed obvious, false information about their observations and that was supported by "cell phone geographical data".

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to recent events in Uvalde, there's always the threat of copy cat crimes, such as what took place in Victoria, Texas.

According to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office at about 11 a.m. Wednesday they received a call concerning a mass casualty event at one of their elementary schools.

Investigators said the caller relayed obvious false information about their observations and that was supported by "cell phone geographical data".

They said their deputies sprang into action, but there was no credible threat there Wednesday.

Authorities are currently investigating the false report.

JOINT PRESS RELEASE BY SHERIFF MARR AND VICTORIA ISD FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 25, 2022 At 11:00 a.m. today,... Posted by Victoria County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

