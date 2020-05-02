CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a lot of talk around the Coastal Bend about what to do about the DWI problem and that of police officers having to work along freeways and busy streets on traffic stops.

"My patrol car at the time was struck sideswiped from a drunk driver at that time and was able to make a traffic stop on her and make an arrest that night so very fortunate very blessed to still be here," Sgt. Nathan Brandley said.

Brandley had his emergency lights on and was parked along SPID during a traffic stop when the drunk driver hit his vehicle just seconds before he was about to get out of his vehicle. The incident had him changing the ways he stops vehicles along busy highways.

"After that, it always got the driver of the vehicle off that main stretch of road and in some places when I pull someone over or activate the lights some people would slow down and have their flashers on indicating to me they were going to take that next exit," Brandley said.

There is not a law that makes drivers exit a freeway and head to a parking lot of side-street when they're being pulled over by law enforcement. It's one of several ideas that State Representative Todd Hunter wants to hear from the public and law enforcement.

"And one thing we may look at is what the state does to provide protective zones provide protective areas cause if we can save one person from injury or harm we've done our job," Hunter said.

Hunter is in charge of two legislative committees whose job is to look at laws that could be enacted to give more protection to first responders. He is also concerned about the continuing DWI problem and what might need to be done to keep those drivers off our roads.

"There have been too many DWI DUI incidents, and one thing I think our committee needs to do is start looking at DWI DUI and make sure the law is effective and that we're not doing things that allow this to continue and continue," Hunter said.

According to Hunter, now is the time to begin to write up new proposed laws dealing with officer safety and DWI's so that they'll be fine-tuned and ready to be considered next January when state lawmakers meet again.

