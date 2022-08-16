'We all need answers': Lawmakers, City leaders call for transparency regarding Harbor Bridge Project

For now, the new bridge is halfway built and roughly two years behind schedule with no timetable to resume construction.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lawmakers are reacting after the Texas Department of Transportation said it's taking steps to fire the developer of the new Harbor Bridge Project.

On Tuesday, TxDOT used words such as unfortunate and disappointing. But they said developer Flatiron Dragados LLC was not taking necessary steps to fix the bridge's design flaws.

"It's absolutely frustrating," said Texas Representative Todd Hunter. "Here is a wonderful structure, a wonderful project, all of a sudden, the brakes have been put on."

A month and a day after TxDOT halted construction on the bridge, it gave FDLLC until the end of the month to find a fix.

"Should the contractor fail to adequately address these concerns in this time frame TxDOT will issue a formal default and begin the process to replace them as contractor on the project," said Marc Williams, Executive Director of TxDOT.

Williams said the 23 concerns center around design issues with the foundations, load and weight capacity, and the future stability of the main stay bridge.

Hunter said the public needs to stay informed every step of the way.

"The key thing now is transparency, openness, and getting everything out to the public," Hunter said.

Reaction also coming in from City Hall. Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo saying:

Our paramount concern is public safety. An independent review by TxDOT has determined there are significant safety concerns. The City continues to require answers and transparency. The Harbor Bridge is important to our community’s safety and economy. The people have the right to be kept informed every step of the way. The Harbor Bridge must be built with the highest safety standards. More information must be provided to regain the public trust. We support the steps TxDOT is taking today to ensure public safety.

For now, the new bridge is halfway built and roughly two years behind schedule with no timetable to resume construction.

"Let's take a constructive way of getting it on track," Hunter said.

3NEWS also heard for the first time from FDLLC. In a letter to TxDOT, the developer said the bridge design is safe and they are pulling crews from the project.

Hunter said the transparency can't stop here.

"We all need answers. And I'm going to keep the pedal to the metal till we get all the information disclosed to the public," Hunter said.

