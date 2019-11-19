CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of our South Texas legislative delegation were in Austin Monday to discuss the new Harbor Bridge project with Texas Department of Transportation officials, and they said the news they received appears to be hopeful.

Last week, TxDOT halted design work on the project to conduct a safety review. Lawmakers Abel Herrero, Todd Hunter and Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa went to Austin wanting answers.

On Friday, TxDOT confirmed that design work has been suspended on the new Harbor Bridge. The company in charge of the design is Figg Bridge Engineers, the same company that designed the pedestrian bridge that collapsed last year at Florida International University in Miami, killing six people.

Hunter said they were told that TxDOT will hold a briefing in 30 days updating the status of the project. Hunter said he was told that all construction to date is safe, but issues have been raised about construction that has yet to be built.

"This 30-day review, they'll be looking at any of the cost impacts, and we'll be asking that in these weekly calls because I want everybody to know," Hunter said.

Hunter said TxDOT confirmed the project would be delayed, but they did not confirm by how much.

Currently, the new Harbor Bridge Project is two years behind schedule, putting the estimated finish date in 2023. When the project is completed, it will be the largest structure in South Texas.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: