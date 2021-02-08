Social media post highlighting concerns about southside park catches attention of Mayor Guajardo

Families come out to walk around the lake and spot the turtles, ducks, geese and even roosters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A beloved park on the city's southside could see some much-needed upgrades after a post on social media caught the attention of Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

The post brought to light concerns over erosion that is impacting all the wildlife that calls the park home.

Lakeview Park is located at Rodd Field Road and Holly Road.

It's one of the city's few public freshwater lakes. The park has long provided a refuge for wildlife and for visitors alike.

"We love it! Me and my wife come out here and feed the ducks," said visitor Eddie Saenz.

Families come out to walk around the lake and spot the turtles, ducks, geese, and yes even rosters.

"We're having a blast! This is the greatest thing we've been to," said Pam Chavez who just moved her family to Corpus Christi from Kansas.

There's even a new playground and shade structure for families to enjoy, but over the years as the park's popularity has increased this piece of paradise has slowly eroded.

"I can see it has been worn, but it would be nice if it was a bit refurbished," said Chavez.

To see the problem, you have to look down. The park is literally being loved to death according to Alissa Mejia.

"Over time, it's sad to see the way its degraded with all the erosion has washed all the land away, bare dirt, the animals don't have a lot of privacy, more popular so it's getting more trampled," said Mejia.

The bare ground reveals exposed irrigation pipes and other tripping hazards and that's not her only concern.

Among the shaded picnic tables, what you won't find are benches. They're missing.

Mejia posted her concerns to her Instagram account called Corpus Christi Park and Beach Fan.

"This is a park I remember growing up and my parents coming and bringing us to look at the geese, which are still here," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

The mayor is among those who took notice of the post.

"There are always vehicles parked here, so it needs a little love and attention, and when I saw the post on Instagram. I read it, very well informed, did some fact checking, something I need to bring forward in our budget process which is happening right now," said Mayor Guajardo.

Mayor Guajardo is requesting $50,000 dollars be included in the funding for consideration in the new city budget to help improve the attraction.

Mejia said she is grateful for the interest from the mayor and is hopeful she will be able to secure the funding.

"I think it's a great step," said Mejia.

