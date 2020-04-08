Lawsuit filed in Nueces County aimed at overturning the current vehicle restrictions on area beaches

It names Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb as defendants.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A legal challenge has been filed in Nueces County aimed at overturning the current vehicle restrictions on county beaches.

Nueces County and the City of Corpus Christi leaders agreed to ban vehicles from the island beaches until at least August 17. The idea is to discourage people from driving here from other parts of Texas to congregate on the beach and thereby increase the spread of the coronavirus.

The civil lawsuit was filed on behalf of a local property owner named William A. Rickertsen. He essentially claims the county and city violated a contract with him when he purchased a beach parking permit that guaranteed unlimited vehicle access.

It names Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb as defendants. So far, there's been no reaction from the city or county.