Harris Health System confirmed the purpose for the tents Monday, but they said without additional staff, these tents are currently inoperable.

HOUSTON — Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital has started to put up tents on its campus for COVID-19 overflow patients, according to Harris Health System.

Air 11 spotted the first of these tents Monday morning outside the hospital. A Harris Health System official says the tent went up two days ago.

They added it's just one of several tents that will be set up for COVID-19 patient overflow.

We're told the tent is currently empty as the hospital searches for medical staff to operate it. It's still unclear if or when that will happen, officials said.

Right now tents are being built outside LBJ Hospital to deal with the increase in COVID patients. Only problem is they don’t have the staff for these tents. The story on @KHOU at noon. pic.twitter.com/nInPFoK7MC — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) August 9, 2021

The latest COVID-19 wave in Houston is causing a strain on the Harris Health System, according a report from KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz.

The CEO said too many people are in the ER and there’s not enough personnel to help deal with the increase in ER patients and COVID patients.

"We are not talking about a crisis a week 10 days, 14 days from now. We are in a crisis mode today," President and CEO of Harris Health System Esmaeil Porsa said last week.

Porsa said the system doesn't have enough staff to deal with the increase in COVID patients along with the normal ER patients.

"In my LBJ hospital, more than 50% of the ICU patients are now COVID positive, which is a huge burden," Porsa said.

Yesterday, Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee called on Gov. Abbott to get more nurses to the area.

The congresswoman says the governor has to make the request for nurses to FEMA. She the only request FEMA has from Texas is for five mortuary trailers.

Last year, the state sent 140 nurses to help with the pandemic. Right now, the state has sent none.

To help, they have shifted some workers around and closed two clinics, Vallbona Health Center and Squatty Lyons Health Center. The staff from these two clinics are being transferred to help the two hospitals.

Harris Health System has also stopped all elective surgeries at both Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson hospitals to mediate the surge in COVID-19 patients.

"We are reviewing all hospital surgical cases to determine acuity and urgency. Urgent and emergent surgeries are being performed," hospital officials said.

Houston Methodist and St. Luke's Health System are also postponing elective surgeries.