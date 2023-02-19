Leaders in the making during Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Program

During the leadership program, students develop their public speaking and develop personal relationships.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program has helped students' year-after year.

The 6-month program starts in December and goes through May when the Buc Days festival begins.

Hundreds of students apply, and only 20 are chosen based on academic standing, extracurricular activities and more.

During the program, students develop their public speaking and develop personal relationships. Following that the students use the skills as they participate in industry tours, community awareness and service projects.

Diego Aguilar is a senior at Portland Highschool. He spoke with 3NEWS and said, "I've learned it's better to be my authentic self rather than try to be cool or or reserved. It is better to put myself out there and take new risks."

Scholarships for the 2023 program will total up to 80 thousand dollars.

