Change of command for the Salvation Army in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a changing of the guard. Every few years, the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend changes command, and that time has come for two of the most wonderful folks you'd ever meet.

Captain Patrick Gesner and his wife Lieutenant Laura Gesner have called the Coastal Bend home for years. Within that time, they dedicated themselves to the community -- and especially for those experiencing homelessness -- in offering food services, housing services and just being open to the public.

The two have been in the CB for four years now and have since assisted the public in several ways when Hurricane Harvey hit, the pandemic and when we experienced a historic freeze.

Their most recent relief project was tent city.

They say the new folks coming in are up to speed with the coastal bend and the needs that come with it, and ultimately, the community will continue to be in good hands.

"We have a wonderful advisory board who is different people from the community that comes along side of us and helps us and so our advisory board members are still going strong. they're still serving through the salvation army, still serving the community."

"We leave an amazing amazing staff who love people and who are all about the mission of the army and they're still here."

The Gesner's will officially leave the CB at the end of June and the new commander will step in the week after.

